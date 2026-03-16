Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    IRGC strikes American base, missile depots of Israeli Armed Forces

    Region
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 19:42
    IRGC strikes American base, missile depots of Israeli Armed Forces

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has struck a US military base in Qatar and positions of anti-Iranian groups in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to Khabar Fouri, citing an IRGC statement, Report informs.

    "As part of the 56th wave of Operation True Promise 4, the Khorremshahr, Emad, and Ghader high-precision super-heavy missile systems carried out precision strikes on the following targets: the Southern Logistics Command (Israel), a strategic missile depot for Rafael, and the US Al-Udeid military base (in Qatar)," reads the statement.

    It is noted that at the same time, IRGC unmanned units carried out a series of powerful strikes on positions of anti-government armed groups in Erbil.

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    SEPAH "Gerçək vəd 4" əməliyyatının növbəti dalğasını həyata keçirib
    КСИР ударил по американской базе и ракетным складам ВС Израиля

    Latest News

    19:50
    Photo

    Coordination Headquarters members visit Hadrut Mosque

    Religion
    19:42

    IRGC strikes American base, missile depots of Israeli Armed Forces

    Region
    19:27

    Grigoryan: Armenia supports further strengthening of Baku-Yerevan peace

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Turkish MFA condemns Israel's attacks on Lebanon

    Region
    19:05

    Larijani asks for help from Islamic world against US and Israel

    Region
    18:51

    EU sanctions Chinese and Iranian companies for cyber attacks

    Other countries
    18:39

    Brad Cooper: 100 Iranian vessels sunk in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    18:27

    Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrives in Türkiye

    Other countries
    18:19

    Bessent: US allows Iranian tankers to pass through Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    All News Feed