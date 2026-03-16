IRGC strikes American base, missile depots of Israeli Armed Forces

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has struck a US military base in Qatar and positions of anti-Iranian groups in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to Khabar Fouri, citing an IRGC statement, Report informs.

"As part of the 56th wave of Operation True Promise 4, the Khorremshahr, Emad, and Ghader high-precision super-heavy missile systems carried out precision strikes on the following targets: the Southern Logistics Command (Israel), a strategic missile depot for Rafael, and the US Al-Udeid military base (in Qatar)," reads the statement.

It is noted that at the same time, IRGC unmanned units carried out a series of powerful strikes on positions of anti-government armed groups in Erbil.