Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    IRGC announces start of 24th phase of its operation against Israel

    Region
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 09:49
    IRGC announces start of 24th phase of its operation against Israel

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the start of the 24th phase of Operation True Promise 4 against Israel, Report informs referring to the IRGC press service.

    According to a military press release published by the Fars news agency, three rockets were fired towards Israeli territory.

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Israel rockets
    SEPAH İsrailə qarşı əməliyyatın 24-cü mərhələsinin başladığını elan edib
    КСИР объявил о начале 24-го этапа операции против Израиля

    Latest News

    10:12

    UAE FM condemns attack on civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    10:09

    Kuwait destroys 12 drones, 14 missiles fired by Iran

    Other countries
    10:07

    US has struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran, CENTCOM says

    Region
    10:04

    Trump says defense firms to quadruple output of some weapons

    Other countries
    10:00

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market nears $95

    Energy
    09:57

    Trump to Axios: "Unconditional surrender" is when Iran "can't fight any longer"

    Other countries
    09:49

    IRGC announces start of 24th phase of its operation against Israel

    Region
    09:45

    Iran attacks building housing Gulf Cooperation Council officers in Bahrain

    Other countries
    09:40

    US State Department approves sale of air bombs to Israel worth $151M

    Other countries
    All News Feed