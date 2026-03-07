IRGC announces start of 24th phase of its operation against Israel
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the start of the 24th phase of Operation True Promise 4 against Israel, Report informs referring to the IRGC press service.
According to a military press release published by the Fars news agency, three rockets were fired towards Israeli territory.
