Iranian armed forces announce destruction of second US C-130 aircraft

The Iranian armed forces have announced the downing of a second US military transport aircraft, a C-130, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

"According to preliminary information and additional on-site expert assessments, it has been confirmed that two US military transport aircraft C-130 and two Black Hawk helicopters have been destroyed," the commander of Iran's central military headquarters, Khatam al-Anbiya.

Earlier reports indicated that a C-130 military transport aircraft had been shot down south of Isfahan.