Iranian armed forces announce destruction of second US C-130 aircraft
Region
- 05 April, 2026
- 15:53
The Iranian armed forces have announced the downing of a second US military transport aircraft, a C-130, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.
"According to preliminary information and additional on-site expert assessments, it has been confirmed that two US military transport aircraft C-130 and two Black Hawk helicopters have been destroyed," the commander of Iran's central military headquarters, Khatam al-Anbiya.
Earlier reports indicated that a C-130 military transport aircraft had been shot down south of Isfahan.
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