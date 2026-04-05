Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iranian armed forces announce destruction of second US C-130 aircraft

    Region
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 15:53
    Iranian armed forces announce destruction of second US C-130 aircraft

    The Iranian armed forces have announced the downing of a second US military transport aircraft, a C-130, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

    "According to preliminary information and additional on-site expert assessments, it has been confirmed that two US military transport aircraft C-130 and two Black Hawk helicopters have been destroyed," the commander of Iran's central military headquarters, Khatam al-Anbiya.

    Earlier reports indicated that a C-130 military transport aircraft had been shot down south of Isfahan.

    Khatam al-Anbiya US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İran ABŞ-nin ikinci C-130 təyyarəsinin məhv edildiyini bəyan edib
    ВС Ирана заявили об уничтожении второго американского самолета С-130

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