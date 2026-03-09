Iran will strike any country from which US forces attack, parliament speaker says
09 March, 2026
Tehran will strike any territory from which United States forces launch attacks against the Islamic Republic, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, said, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
"We will strike any territory from which the United States attacks us," Ghalibaf said.
He added that any US military base in the region used to carry out strikes on Iran would become a target for the Iranian army.
Ghalibaf also noted that some neighboring countries have promised to monitor the actions of US military forces on their territories.
