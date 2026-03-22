Iran threatens to close Strait of Hormuz

Iran has warned that it will close the Strait of Hormuz if the US attacks Iranian power plants, a spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbia said Friday, according to Report.

"If the US carries out threats against Iran's power stations, immediate retaliatory measures will be taken: the Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed and will not reopen until the damaged power plants are restored. All of Israel's power stations, energy infrastructure, and information technology will be extensively affected," the spokesperson added.