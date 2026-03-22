Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iran threatens to close Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 18:34
    Iran threatens to close Strait of Hormuz

    Iran has warned that it will close the Strait of Hormuz if the US attacks Iranian power plants, a spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbia said Friday, according to Report.

    "If the US carries out threats against Iran's power stations, immediate retaliatory measures will be taken: the Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed and will not reopen until the damaged power plants are restored. All of Israel's power stations, energy infrastructure, and information technology will be extensively affected," the spokesperson added.

    Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İran Hörmüz boğazını tamamilə bağlamaqla hədələyib
    Иран пригрозил полностью перекрыть Ормузский пролив

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