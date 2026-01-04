Iran stresses need to deepen ties with Azerbaijan
- 04 January, 2026
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed prospects for relations with Azerbaijan during a meeting with Tehran's ambassador to Baku, Mojtaba Damirchilou, Report informs.
According to Araghchi's Telegram post, the ambassador briefed the foreign minister on the current state of bilateral relations.
The Iranian foreign minister emphasized the need to consistently strengthen and expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in economic, transit, political, cultural, and humanitarian fields in order to more effectively advance the policy of good neighborly relations.
