Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran says mediation efforts on Middle East ceasefire are 'pointless' for now

    Region
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 13:58
    Iran says mediation efforts on Middle East ceasefire are 'pointless' for now

    Discussing potential mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Middle East "makes no sense at the moment," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Monday, Report informs via Al-Jazeera.

    "Hostilities are ongoing. In this particular situation, talking about anything other than defending the country [Iran] is inappropriate," Baghaei said at a press briefing.

    He added that Iran is engaged in a "forced" war, which it "did not start."

    Esmail Baghaei US and Israel Operation Against Iran ceasefire
    İsmayıl Bəqai: İndi atəşkəs üzrə vasitəçilik barədə danışmaq yersizdir
    Эсмаил Багаи: Сейчас бессмысленно говорить о посредничестве по прекращению огня

    Latest News

    14:00

    Armenian PM convenes Security Council to discuss regional situation

    Region
    13:58

    Iran says mediation efforts on Middle East ceasefire are 'pointless' for now

    Region
    13:47

    Parliament speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull regional tensions

    Milli Majlis
    13:39

    US envoy Whitkoff and businessman Kushner cancel Israel visit

    Other countries
    13:35

    Serbia temporarily bans oil and fuel exports amid global supply disruptions

    Energy
    13:23

    IDF says it begins wave of airstrikes on Beirut's south

    Other countries
    13:10

    IMF chief: World must prepare for 'unthinkable' amid Middle East conflict

    Energy
    13:05

    Gas price in Europe surpasses $800 per 1,000 cubic

    Energy
    12:52

    Rosatom: Situation at Iran's Bushehr NPP remains tense, no strikes recorded

    Region
    All News Feed