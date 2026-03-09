Iran says mediation efforts on Middle East ceasefire are 'pointless' for now

Discussing potential mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Middle East "makes no sense at the moment," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Monday, Report informs via Al-Jazeera.

"Hostilities are ongoing. In this particular situation, talking about anything other than defending the country [Iran] is inappropriate," Baghaei said at a press briefing.

He added that Iran is engaged in a "forced" war, which it "did not start."