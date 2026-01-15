Iran's FM thanks China for support
Region
- 15 January, 2026
- 20:07
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had a telephone conversation, Report informs via Tasnim.
The ministers expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive relations between the two countries within the framework of the 25-year cooperation agreement and emphasized the determination of the country leaders to strengthen and expand ties in all areas of mutual interest.
Abbas Araghchi also informed his Chinese counterpart about the protests in Iran:
"The intervention of terrorist elements caused the peaceful protests to take on a violent character," the Iranian minister said.
He expressed gratitude to China for opposing foreign interference in Iran's internal affairs.
