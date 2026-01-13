Iran ready for talks on its nuclear dossier if US ceases threat tactics — top diplomat

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    • 13 January, 2026
    Tehran is ready to return to the negotiations on its nuclear program but only if Washington stops trying to dictate terms to the republic and ceases threatening it, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, Report informs via TASS.

    "We are ready to sit down at the negotiating table on the nuclear dossier on the condition that this will proceed without threats and dictation," he told the Al Jazeera television channel.

    He warned however that Tehran is ready for all scenarios.

    "Should Washington opt for a military scenario that has been used before, we are ready for that," Araghchi said, adding that his country is much more prepared for an armed confrontation than it was in June 2025.

    "We are ready for any developments and hope that Washington will make a wise choice," he stressed.

    On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial.

    On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of major cities.

    Əraqçi: İran nüvə dosyesi üzrə danışıqlara hazırdır
    Арагчи: Иран готов к переговорам по ядерному досье

