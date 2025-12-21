Iran plans to create unified transport management system

Addressing an event held in Tehran on Saturday to mark Transport Week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian outlined his administration's approach to developing national transportation infrastructure, stressing the necessity of adopting a scientific, integrated, and future-oriented outlook toward road, rail, urban, air, and maritime networks, Report informs referring to Tasnim News Agency.

He also emphasized the importance of unified management of the country's transportation system, saying that a network without a single command structure would inevitably suffer from a lack of coordination.

Referring to global experiences, the president noted that urban, road, rail, air, and maritime transportation must be managed within a coherent system under unified policymaking, adding that the administration is in the process of designing and implementing a single transportation management model.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, the minister of roads and urban development said that, in order to achieve better and more integrated planning, a national system known as "Gozar" had been designed.

She stated that efforts are underway, in line with the president's vision, to turn Iran into a main logistics and transit hub in the region.

She also noted that, through existing coordination with the government and parliament, steps are being taken to remove legal obstacles facing the private sector in the development of transportation and transit.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, for his part, said in the event that his ministry's approach to transportation policies is concrete, realistic, and operational.

Transit and ports play a key role in foreign relations and in the expansion of multilateral cooperation with the neighboring countries, Araqchi added.

Highlighting Iran's unique geopolitical position, he said the country must make the best possible use of this advantage, adding that transit and transportation issues have been placed at the forefront of all foreign meetings with neighboring states, as engagement with neighbors is not a marginal issue.