Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iran faces near-total internet outage for more than 500 hours

    Region
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 15:08
    Iran faces near-total internet outage for more than 500 hours

    Internet access in Iran has been almost completely disrupted for more than 500 hours, according to a global internet monitoring service.

    Report informs via NetBlocks that the outage has lasted 528 hours, marking the 23rd consecutive day of severe connectivity disruption in the country.

    The disruption comes amid escalating military tensions in the region. On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out strikes on several cities, including Tehran.

    In response, Iran"s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale operation against Israel. Strikes have also targeted US facilities in several countries across the region, including Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

    internet outage US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East NetBlocks
    İranda 500 saatdan çoxdur internet tam kəsilib
    В Иране более 500 часов сохраняется почти полный сбой интернета

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