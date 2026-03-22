Iran faces near-total internet outage for more than 500 hours

Internet access in Iran has been almost completely disrupted for more than 500 hours, according to a global internet monitoring service.

Report informs via NetBlocks that the outage has lasted 528 hours, marking the 23rd consecutive day of severe connectivity disruption in the country.

The disruption comes amid escalating military tensions in the region. On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out strikes on several cities, including Tehran.

In response, Iran"s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale operation against Israel. Strikes have also targeted US facilities in several countries across the region, including Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.