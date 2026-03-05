Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Harutyunyan: Armenian citizens don't fully understand importance of TRIPP for country's security

    Region
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 11:12
    Harutyunyan: Armenian citizens don't fully understand importance of TRIPP for country's security

    Armenian citizens still don't fully understand the importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) for Armenia and its security, said Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Armenia, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "I want to emphasize that this is a critically important project from a security and economic perspective. At this stage, I believe we-society, Armenia, and citizens-still don't fully understand how important this route is for Armenia and for its security," Harutyunyan said.

    He also added that as part of the project, the world's leading economy, the US, is investing significantly in Armenia's infrastructure, which entails both infrastructure protection and significant economic benefits for the country.

    Harutyunyan added that TRIPP is essentially one of the few routes that allows for cargo transportation from east to west.

    Harutyunyan also noted that negotiations and practical work with the American side on the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company are ongoing.

    "We have made significant progress, and the process is moving at the desired pace. We would like it to move a little faster, but it is developing naturally, and practical work on the ground will begin very soon," Harutyunyan added.

    Arayik Harutyunyan TRIPP Development Company regional security
    Arutyunyan: Vətəndaşlarımız TRIPP-in Ermənistanın təhlükəsizliyi üçün əhəmiyyətini tam dərk etmirlər
    Арутюнян: Граждане Армении не в полной мере осознают важность TRIPP для безопасности страны

    Latest News

    12:25

    Jabbarov: Azerbaijan maintains favorable business environment amid complex geopolitical situation

    Finance
    12:15
    Video

    Iran carries out drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan airport

    Incident
    12:11

    Germany evacuates 250 citizens from Middle East

    Other countries
    12:04

    Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry prepares document on strengthening export-oriented economy

    Finance
    12:03

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Non-oil sector becomes main driver of economic growth

    Finance
    11:50

    Sharifov: Azerbaijan prepares reforms to improve business climate

    Business
    11:47

    Sharifov: Azerbaijani government's goal is not to give up control, but to transform it

    Finance
    11:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss increasing number of flights

    Infrastructure
    11:38

    IRGC: Iran strikes US tanker in northern Persian Gulf

    Region
    All News Feed