Armenian citizens still don't fully understand the importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) for Armenia and its security, said Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Armenia, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

"I want to emphasize that this is a critically important project from a security and economic perspective. At this stage, I believe we-society, Armenia, and citizens-still don't fully understand how important this route is for Armenia and for its security," Harutyunyan said.

He also added that as part of the project, the world's leading economy, the US, is investing significantly in Armenia's infrastructure, which entails both infrastructure protection and significant economic benefits for the country.

Harutyunyan added that TRIPP is essentially one of the few routes that allows for cargo transportation from east to west.

Harutyunyan also noted that negotiations and practical work with the American side on the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company are ongoing.

"We have made significant progress, and the process is moving at the desired pace. We would like it to move a little faster, but it is developing naturally, and practical work on the ground will begin very soon," Harutyunyan added.