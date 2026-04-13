Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Ghalibaf warns US and Europe of potential fuel price hikes

    Region
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 09:41
    Ghalibaf warns US and Europe of potential fuel price hikes

    Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a statement about a possible rise in fuel prices and hinted at difficulties that leading US and European companies may face in ensuring gasoline supplies, Report informs.

    "Enjoy the current growth figures. With such a blockade, soon you will be longing for gasoline at a price of $4–5," Ghalibaf said on X.

    Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf Fuel prices Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Qalibaf ABŞ və Avropanı benzinin bahalaşması ilə hədələyib
    Галибаф пригрозил США и Европе подорожанием бензина

    Latest News

    17:13

    Zayed Award for Human Fraternity opens submissions for 2027 edition

    Other countries
    17:12

    Netanyahu backs Trump's blockade of Iranian ports

    Other countries
    16:58

    World Bank launches five-year project to monitor Caspian pollution, protect biodiversity

    Finance
    16:51

    Islamist militants raid Nigerian army base, kill commander and six soldiers

    Other countries
    16:42

    Von der Leyen: EU ready to cooperate with Hungary's new leadership

    Other countries
    16:32

    Ukraine signals possible Zelenskyy–Hungary PM meeting

    Other countries
    16:17

    Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches 1,099 manats

    Finance
    16:10

    Pashinyan: Baku-Yerevan peace to boost Armenia's economy

    Region
    16:01

    Kazakhstan to integrate digital systems for Middle Corridor development

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed