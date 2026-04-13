Ghalibaf warns US and Europe of potential fuel price hikes
Region
- 13 April, 2026
- 09:41
Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a statement about a possible rise in fuel prices and hinted at difficulties that leading US and European companies may face in ensuring gasoline supplies, Report informs.
"Enjoy the current growth figures. With such a blockade, soon you will be longing for gasoline at a price of $4–5," Ghalibaf said on X.
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