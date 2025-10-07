Georgian police detain 13 participants in riots in Tbilisi

Thirteen people have been detained in Georgia after the October 4 riots in Tbilisi when demonstrators made an attempt to storm the presidential residence, Deputy Interior Minister Alesander Darakhvelidze said, Report informs via TASS.

"As part of the investigation, laws enforcement officers identified 15 participants in the crime, of whom 13 have already been detained on the basis of a court ruling," he said, adding that the police is taking measures to detain the remaining two and identify other participants in the upheavals.