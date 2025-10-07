Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    Georgian police detain 13 participants in riots in Tbilisi

    Region
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 08:46
    Georgian police detain 13 participants in riots in Tbilisi

    Thirteen people have been detained in Georgia after the October 4 riots in Tbilisi when demonstrators made an attempt to storm the presidential residence, Deputy Interior Minister Alesander Darakhvelidze said, Report informs via TASS.

    "As part of the investigation, laws enforcement officers identified 15 participants in the crime, of whom 13 have already been detained on the basis of a court ruling," he said, adding that the police is taking measures to detain the remaining two and identify other participants in the upheavals.

    Georgia election detention
    Gürcüstanda dövlət çevrilişinə cəhddə şübhəli bilinən 13 nəfər saxlanılıb
    В Грузии 4 октября за попытку госпереворота задержали 13 человек

    Latest News

    08:55
    Video

    Medical helicopter crashes on Sacramento highway, leaving 3 in critical condition

    Other countries
    08:46

    Georgian police detain 13 participants in riots in Tbilisi

    Region
    08:38

    Fire breaks out at chemical maker Dow's Texas plant

    Other countries
    08:33

    Competitions in 4 sports to be held within III CIS Games in Azerbaijan today

    Individual sports
    08:23

    Azerbaijan may establish OTS Plus format for cooperation with other countries

    Region
    08:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull promising areas of strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    08:08

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets Hakan Fidan in Azerbaijan's Gabala

    Foreign policy
    08:01

    Talks on Gaza proceed very well, Hamas agrees to important things — Trump

    Other countries
    20:58
    Photo

    Court once again confirms that order to fire ballistic missiles on Ganja was issued by Armenian leadership

    Incident
    All News Feed