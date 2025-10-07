Georgian police detain 13 participants in riots in Tbilisi
Region
- 07 October, 2025
- 08:46
Thirteen people have been detained in Georgia after the October 4 riots in Tbilisi when demonstrators made an attempt to storm the presidential residence, Deputy Interior Minister Alesander Darakhvelidze said, Report informs via TASS.
"As part of the investigation, laws enforcement officers identified 15 participants in the crime, of whom 13 have already been detained on the basis of a court ruling," he said, adding that the police is taking measures to detain the remaining two and identify other participants in the upheavals.
Latest News
08:55
Video
Medical helicopter crashes on Sacramento highway, leaving 3 in critical conditionOther countries
08:46
Georgian police detain 13 participants in riots in TbilisiRegion
08:38
Fire breaks out at chemical maker Dow's Texas plantOther countries
08:33
Competitions in 4 sports to be held within III CIS Games in Azerbaijan todayIndividual sports
08:23
Azerbaijan may establish OTS Plus format for cooperation with other countriesRegion
08:14
Photo
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull promising areas of strategic partnershipForeign policy
08:08
Jeyhun Bayramov meets Hakan Fidan in Azerbaijan's GabalaForeign policy
08:01
Talks on Gaza proceed very well, Hamas agrees to important things — TrumpOther countries
20:58
Photo