Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Georgian officials congratulate country's Muslim community on Ramadan and Novruz

    Region
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 10:35
    Georgian officials congratulate country's Muslim community on Ramadan and Novruz

    Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze extended greetings to the country's Muslim community on the occasions of Ramadan and Novruz.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, both leaders also expressed gratitude to the Muslim community for showing solidarity with Georgian Orthodox Christians mourning the death of Patriarch Ilia II.

    Kavelashvili highlighted that Muslims refraining from festive celebrations during this sensitive period is a vivid example of the brotherhood, friendship, and mutual respect that exist among Georgia's diverse religious communities.

    Kobakhidze added, "We will never forget this fraternal support. Demonstrating unity in both challenging and joyful times forms the foundation of national cohesion. For centuries, various communities have shaped Georgia's history together and continue to build a better future for coming generations."

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    Кавелашвили и Кобахидзе поздравили мусульманскую общину Грузии с Рамазаном и Новрузом

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