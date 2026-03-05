Georgian MFA condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan
Region
- 05 March, 2026
- 19:44
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia condemns the recent drone attack in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, which left several civilians injured, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Report informs via GPB.
In a statement, the ministry emphasized that any action violating international law and aimed at escalating regional tensions is unacceptable.
"Considering the strong friendship and strategic partnership between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia expresses solidarity with fraternal Azerbaijan in this difficult situation," the statement read.
Latest News
20:03
Tokayev condemns Iran's drone attack on NakhchivanForeign policy
19:59
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull Iran's drone attacks on NakhchivanForeign policy
19:46
Israeli foreign minister calls Iran's attack on Azerbaijan 'unacceptable' - UPDATEDForeign policy
19:44
Georgian MFA condemns Iranian drone attack on AzerbaijanRegion
19:39
Azerbaijan suspends cargo vehicle movement across border with IranDomestic policy
19:27
Erdogan calls President Ilham Aliyev, condemns Iran's drone attack on NakhchivanForeign policy
19:22
Syria condemns Iran's strikes on AzerbaijanForeign policy
19:11
Azerbaijan's FM expresses strong protest to Iran's Araghchi over drone attackForeign policy
19:02
Photo