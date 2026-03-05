Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Georgian MFA condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan

    • 05 March, 2026
    • 19:44
    Georgian MFA condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia condemns the recent drone attack in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, which left several civilians injured, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Report informs via GPB.

    In a statement, the ministry emphasized that any action violating international law and aimed at escalating regional tensions is unacceptable.

    "Considering the strong friendship and strategic partnership between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia expresses solidarity with fraternal Azerbaijan in this difficult situation," the statement read.

