General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirms strike on oil terminal in Crimea

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has confirmed a strike on an oil terminal in occupied Crimea, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

"A second strike on the Marine Oil Terminal in the temporarily occupied city of Feodosia was confirmed on the night of October 13, 2025," the press service of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

The oil terminal in Feodosia is an important logistical link in supplying the Russian army with fuel and lubricants. The total volume of petroleum products that could have been stored in the tanks is approximately 193,000 cubic meters.

The General Staff also noted that the strike on the oil terminal damaged 16 fuel tanks that had survived the previous attack. A large-scale fire broke out on the premises of the terminal.

In addition, three more facilities were hit: a P-18 radar station in Crimea and a drone control center in the occupied territory of the Kherson region, as well as an ammunition depot near Makiivka in the Donetsk region.