Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Funeral of Ali Larijani, Gholam Reza Soleimani held in Tehran

    Region
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 15:11
    Funeral of Ali Larijani, Gholam Reza Soleimani held in Tehran

    Funeral processions for the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, Commander of Basij, Major General Gholam Reza Soleimani, and dozens of Navy servicemen was held in Tehran on Wednesday, Report informs via Tasnim.

    Ali Larijani's secretary was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on March 17.

    The commander of Basij, Major General Gholam Reza Soleimani, was also killed in an aerial attack by Israeli fighter jets in Tehran.

    Ali Larijani Gholam Reza Soleimani Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İranda Laricani, Bəsic komandanı və gəmiçilərin dəfn mərasimi keçirilir
    В Иране проходит церемония похорон Лариджани и Голама Резы Сулеймани

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