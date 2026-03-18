Funeral of Ali Larijani, Gholam Reza Soleimani held in Tehran
Region
- 18 March, 2026
- 15:11
Funeral processions for the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, Commander of Basij, Major General Gholam Reza Soleimani, and dozens of Navy servicemen was held in Tehran on Wednesday, Report informs via Tasnim.
Ali Larijani's secretary was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on March 17.
The commander of Basij, Major General Gholam Reza Soleimani, was also killed in an aerial attack by Israeli fighter jets in Tehran.
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