Fidan, Araghchi again discuss violation of Turkish airspace

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, according to sources in the Foreign Ministry of Türkiye, Report informs via Haber Global.

During the call, Minister Fidan stated that the violation of Turkish airspace was unacceptable and emphasized that Türkiye would continue to take all necessary measures in response.

He also stressed that all parties should refrain from actions that could harm regional security or pose risks to civilians.

Araghchi, in turn, said that the missiles directed toward Turkish airspace were not of Iranian origin and noted that a comprehensive investigation into the matter would be conducted.