Multiple explosions were reported Wednesday morning at Iran's Lavan refinery and Sirri Island, hours after the US-Iran ceasefire was announced, with the source of the blasts unknown, according to Iran's Mehr news agency, Report informs via Türkiye Today.

"This morning, after the ceasefire was established, several explosions occurred at the Lavan Island refinery. The source of these explosions is not yet known," Mehr news said.

The agency gave no further details on the scale or cause of the blasts.

Mehr separately reported that several explosions also occurred at Sirri Island on Wednesday morning, with the source also unknown.

In the same news, the agency cited Iran's armed forces as saying, "Given the necessity of adherence by all parties to the announced ceasefire, and based on the announcement of the armed forces, any aggression against the country will be met with a regret-inducing response."

The source of the explosions at both sites remains unconfirmed.

No official claim of responsibility has been issued.

US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, saying Tehran presented a "workable" 10-point proposal for negotiations.

The announcement came less than two hours before the expiration of a deadline Trump had repeatedly extended for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face "the destruction of an entire civilization."