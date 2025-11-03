Erdogan: Türkiye plans to deliver 250 more Altay tanks to its military

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    A total of 250 additional Altay tanks are planned to be delivered for use by the Turkish Armed Forces, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following a cabinet meeting, Report informs via Haber Global.

    Erdogan stated that the first batch of domestically produced battle tanks has already been handed over to the Turkish military: "Our goal is to integrate 250 more Altay tanks into the inventory of the Armed Forces over the next six years."

    The president also noted that Türkiye is strengthening defense cooperation with its European allies.

    "Our national fighter jet, KAAN, will be added to the Air Force inventory on the date we have designated," he said.

    Ərdoğan: Türkiyə ordusunun istifadəsinə daha 250 "Altay" tankını verməyi planlaşdırırıq
    Эрдоган: Планируем передать турецкой армии еще 250 танков "Алтай"

