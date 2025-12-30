Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Erdogan: Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland unacceptable

    Defending Somalia's territorial integrity is a vital issue for Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a joint press statement with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Report informs.

    According to Report, Erdogan described Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland's independence as unacceptable. He said: "The Netanyahu government, after attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Qatar, and Syria, is now seeking to destabilize an African country."

    Erdogan noted that many international actors, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab League, have issued statements rejecting Israel's decision. He also said the first remarks by US President Donald Trump on the issue were meaningful.

    Citing Trump's global peace initiative, Erdogan stressed that Türkiye supports statements defending Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "Any step that does not serve a solution only complicates the problem further," he said, adding that the will of the Somali people must be taken into account in all decisions concerning the country.

    President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud thanked Türkiye for its support, saying that Ankara stood by Somalia at a time when its territorial integrity was under threat. He also condemned Israel's recognition of Somaliland and reaffirmed Somalia's goal of preserving unity and building a strong state.

    Türkiyə Prezidenti: İsrailin Somalilendin müstəqilliyini tanımaq qərarı qəbuledilməzdir
    Эрдоган осудил решение Израиля о признании независимости Сомалиленда

