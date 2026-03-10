Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Diplomats of Netherlands and Algeria evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    10 March, 2026
    Diplomats of Netherlands and Algeria evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Diplomats from the embassies of the Netherlands and Algeria in Iran have been evacuated to Azerbaijan through the Astara border checkpoint.

    According to Report, four staff members of the Embassy of the Netherlands, including the ambassador, and nine staff members of the Embassy of Algeria arrived in Azerbaijan.

    After completing the necessary procedures, the diplomats entered the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The process included document checks, registration, and other mandatory procedures, while all necessary measures were taken at the border checkpoint to ensure a safe crossing.

