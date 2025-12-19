Crashed UAV found in Izmit, Türkiye
Region
- 19 December, 2025
- 18:29
A crashed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been found in Izmit, Türkiye.
According to Report, citing Turkish media, the drone was discovered by local residents, who reported the finding to the relevant authorities.
Gendarmerie units promptly arrived at the scene and have begun investigating the causes of the crash. The ownership of the UAV has not yet been disclosed.
