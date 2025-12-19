Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Crashed UAV found in Izmit, Türkiye

    A crashed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been found in Izmit, Türkiye.

    According to Report, citing Turkish media, the drone was discovered by local residents, who reported the finding to the relevant authorities.

    Gendarmerie units promptly arrived at the scene and have begun investigating the causes of the crash. The ownership of the UAV has not yet been disclosed.

    Türkiyədə qəzaya uğramış PUA aşkarlanıb
    В турецком Измите найден российский разведывательный БПЛА - ОБНОВЛЕНО

