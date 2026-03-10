Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Baku and Astana preparing to sign agreement on TITR development

    Infrastructure
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 12:08
    Baku and Astana preparing to sign agreement on TITR development

    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan plan to sign an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) in the near future, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

    According to the ministry, the parties have already completed the drafting of the agreement. Its signing is aimed at elevating the institutional status of the TITR.

    The ministry separately emphasized the role of Azerbaijan as a key link in the route, ensuring the transit of cargo across the Caspian Sea and further towards Türkiye and European markets.

    It is noted that as part of the development of the merchant fleet, an order has been placed at the Baku Shipyard for the construction of two container ships, with completion scheduled for 2027. During the same period, the delivery of six more multi-purpose dry cargo vessels for operations on the Caspian route is expected.

    The ministry added that the participating countries will continue joint efforts to increase the throughput capacity of the TITR and enhance its attractiveness for international shippers.

    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
    Bakı və Astana Orta Dəhlizin inkişafına dair saziş imzalamağa hazırlaşır
    Баку и Астана готовятся подписать соглашение о развитии ТМТМ

