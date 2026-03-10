Shusha to host 3rd meeting of OTS Competition Authorities in June
The date of the 3rd Meeting of the Heads of Competition Authorities of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has been announced.
According to Report, the meeting is scheduled to take place in Shusha, Azerbaijan, on June 12–13, 2026.
Meanwhile, the previous meetings were held in Türkiye and Hungary.
The OTS includes Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan as members, while Turkmenistan and Hungary participate as observer states.
