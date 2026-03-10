Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Oleksandr Komarenko: Ukraine almost completely liberated Dnipropetrovsk region

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 12:00
    Oleksandr Komarenko: Ukraine almost completely liberated Dnipropetrovsk region

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces have almost completely liberated territories in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Oleksandr Komarenko, chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of Ukraine, said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Report informs.

    According to him, the situation in the Pokrovske and Oleksandrivka sectors (Donetsk region) remains complex, but under control.

    "These two sectors, as well as the Zaporizhzhia sector, will be a priority for the Russian Federation during the spring campaign. At the same time, Ukrainian forces are conducting active operations, particularly in the Oleksandrivka sector, where almost the entire territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region has already been liberated," he said.

    He added that the main efforts of Russian troops are concentrated in the Pokrovske and Oleksandrivka sectors.

    "However, we are gradually stabilizing the situation through our active operations. Currently, the number of attacks by Russian troops in the Pokrovske and Myrnohrad areas has decreased somewhat due to their reorientation toward the Oleksandrivske sector," he noted.

    Ukraine Russia war
