Azerbaijani civil society representatives arrive in Armenia via demarcated land border section

On February 13-14, 2026, a bilateral roundtable will be held in Armenia within the Peace Bridge initiative, bringing together representatives of the civil societies of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Report informs via Armenpress.

In addition to the core participants of the Peace Bridge initiative, this roundtable will also involve a broader group of participants from both sides.

The Azerbaijani delegation arrived in Armenia via the land border at a delimited and demarcated section, having completed all relevant procedures. This constituted an important practical step toward strengthening confidence between the two countries.

During the discussions, representatives of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society will address the processes stemming from the peace agenda endorsed during the Washington Summit on August 8, 2025. Separate sessions will focus on the emerging regional security architecture, the benefits of peace, public perceptions of the intersocietal relations, prospects for economic cooperation, and the role of civil society in promoting mutual understanding and confidence-building.

The Participants from the Azerbaijani side include Farhad Mammadov – National Coordinator, Director of the South Caucasus Research Center, Rusif Huseynov – Director of the Topchubashov Center, Kamala Mammadova – Editor-in-Chief of the online publication 1news.az, Ramil Iskandarli – Chairman of the Board of the National NGO Forum, Fuad Abdullayev – Leading Specialist at the Center of Analysis of International Relations, Konul Badalova – Research Fellow at the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Zaur Shiriyev – Expert at the Carnegie Russia and Eurasia Center, Murad Muradov – Deputy Director of the Topchubashov Center, Ayten Gahraman – Advisor at the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, Rauf Agamirzayev – Transport Expert, Member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Gulbeniz Ganbarova – Chairwoman of the Public Association "Association of Women of Rural Areas", Nazrin Aliyeva – Representative of the Public Association "Human Rights Support Center", Eldar Hamzaly – Researcher, Freelancer, Sanan Rzayev – Editor and Leading Political Commentator of CBC Television Channel, Gulshan Akhundova – Chairwoman of the Public Association "Woman, Development, Future", Emin Aliyev – Editor-in-Chief of the international news agency TREND, Orkhan Babayev – Staff member of the South Caucasus Research Center, Ilyas Huseynov – Head of Sector at the Center for Social Research, Fuad Agamaliyev – Director of the Engineering and Technical Department of CBC Television Channel.

From the Armenian side, 20 representatives of non-government organizations will participate at the round table.