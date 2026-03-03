Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    At least 31 Iranian troops killed in Israeli strikes

    Region
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 12:18
    At least 31 Iranian troops killed in Israeli strikes

    At least 18 Iranian military personnel were killed in Israeli attacks on Mazandaran province in northern Iran, Report informs via Tasnim News Agency.

    In a separate incident, at least 13 servicemen were reported killed in an Israeli strike on an airbase in Kerman in southeastern Iran, according to the same source.

