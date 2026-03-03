At least 31 Iranian troops killed in Israeli strikes
- 03 March, 2026
- 12:18
At least 18 Iranian military personnel were killed in Israeli attacks on Mazandaran province in northern Iran, Report informs via Tasnim News Agency.
In a separate incident, at least 13 servicemen were reported killed in an Israeli strike on an airbase in Kerman in southeastern Iran, according to the same source.
