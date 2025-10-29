Armenian PM's chief of staff criticizes country's Declaration of Independence
- 29 October, 2025
- 14:40
Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Armenia, has voiced concerns over the country's Declaration of Independence, Report says, citing Armenian media.
Speaking to journalists in the parliament, Harutyunyan said he sees certain issues in the document. "I believe there are specific problems in the Declaration of Independence. I had long decided not to say this, but I must admit - over the past years, I've reread our Declaration of Independence dozens of times and came to a terrible conclusion: the essence of this Declaration is that the Republic of Armenia cannot exist," he stated.
