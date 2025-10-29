Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Armenian PM's chief of staff criticizes country's Declaration of Independence

    Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Armenia, has voiced concerns over the country's Declaration of Independence, Report says, citing Armenian media.

    Speaking to journalists in the parliament, Harutyunyan said he sees certain issues in the document. "I believe there are specific problems in the Declaration of Independence. I had long decided not to say this, but I must admit - over the past years, I've reread our Declaration of Independence dozens of times and came to a terrible conclusion: the essence of this Declaration is that the Republic of Armenia cannot exist," he stated.

    Arayik Harutyunyan Armenia Declaration of Independence
    Aparat rəhbəri: Ermənistanın Müstəqillik Bəyannaməsində müəyyən problemlər var
    Арутюнян: В Декларации независимости Армении есть определенные проблемы

