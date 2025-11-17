Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Armenian PM praises Trump's role in peace efforts with Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 15:56
    Armenian PM praises Trump's role in peace efforts with Azerbaijan

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during a meeting with a US delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State Allison Hooker, has praised the personal contribution of US President Donald Trump to establishing peace with Azerbaijan, Report informs via Armenpress.

    The prime minister highlighted the importance of the agreements reached at the August 8 peace summit in Washington and stressed the need to implement them according to the agreed schedule. He also noted the broad and dynamic agenda of Armenia–US relations, which encompasses multiple areas of cooperation.

    Pashinyan said that bilateral cooperation has recently reached a new level.

    Deputy Secretary Hooker stated that she arrived in Yerevan to discuss deeper cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, regional connectivity, and security. She noted the launch of bilateral working groups led by Deputy Assistant Secretary Sonata Coulter, aimed at implementing the agreements reached at the historic summit and advancing President Trump's vision for international peace and prosperity.

