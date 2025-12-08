Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Hungary, Türkiye call for war in Ukraine to end through negotiations

    Other countries
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 20:02
    Hungary, Türkiye call for war in Ukraine to end through negotiations

    Hungary and Türkiye are calling on Russia and Ukraine to stop the war and are discussing attacks against energy supply routes, Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, told Report.

    "The first meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary Joint Consultation Mechanism took place today, with the participation of foreign and defense ministers, national security advisers and the heads of major defense industry companies.

    We stand together with Türkiye in calling for the war in Ukraine to end through negotiations, and we condemn attacks against energy supply routes, whether they target oil pipelines in Russia or tankers in the Black Sea.

    Türkiye is a reliable and fair transit partner. This year, around 8 billion cubic meters of gas will reach Hungary through the TurkStream pipeline," reads the post.

    Macarıstan və Türkiyə Ukraynada müharibənin danışıqlar yolu ilə dayandırılmasına çağırır
    Сийярто: Венгрия и Турция призывают к прекращению войны в Украине путем переговоров

