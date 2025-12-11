Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Nakhchivan's economy grows by more than 3%

    Economy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 14:13
    Nakhchivan's economy grows by more than 3%

    In January–November 2025, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan exceeded 1.49 billion manats (approximately $876.8 million), Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee of the autonomous republic.

    According to the committee, this represents a 3.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

    During this period, GDP per capita rose by 3.2%, reaching 3,159.8 manats (around $1,859).

