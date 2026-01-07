Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Money supply in Azerbaijan rose by over 7% in 2025

    Finance
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 10:44
    Money supply in Azerbaijan rose by over 7% in 2025

    As of January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's money supply amounted to approximately 22.5 billion manats (just over $13.2 billion), marking a 1.55% increase compared to December 1, 2025, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    Overall, the country's money supply increased by 7.4% over the past year.

    Azərbaycanda pul bazası ötən il 7 %-dən çox artıb
    Денежная база Азербайджана в прошлом году увеличилась более чем на 7%

