Money supply in Azerbaijan rose by over 7% in 2025
Finance
- 07 January, 2026
- 10:44
As of January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's money supply amounted to approximately 22.5 billion manats (just over $13.2 billion), marking a 1.55% increase compared to December 1, 2025, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Overall, the country's money supply increased by 7.4% over the past year.
