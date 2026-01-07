Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves grew by 5% in 2025
Finance
- 07 January, 2026
- 10:15
As of January 1, 2026, the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stood at just over $11.5 billion, which is 0.7% higher compared to December 1, 2025, Report informs, referring to the CBA.
Overall, the CBA"s foreign exchange reserves increased by 5.1% over the past year.
Latest News
11:20
Over 600 Azerbaijanis apply to study in China and HungaryEducation and science
10:56
Passenger bus falls into gorge in Pakistan, leaving several killed, injuredOther countries
10:44
Money supply in Azerbaijan rose by over 7% in 2025Finance
10:40
Azerbaijani envoy mulls bilateral relations at Saudi Foreign MinistryForeign policy
10:15
Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves grew by 5% in 2025Finance
10:07
Azeri Light crude drops to $65.73 per barrelEnergy
09:53
Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen, says STC leader al-Zubaidi has fledOther countries
09:43
Inflation in eurozone slows to ECB's target level by 2025-endFinance
09:35