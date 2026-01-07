Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves grew by 5% in 2025

    Finance
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 10:15
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves grew by 5% in 2025

    As of January 1, 2026, the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stood at just over $11.5 billion, which is 0.7% higher compared to December 1, 2025, Report informs, referring to the CBA.

    Overall, the CBA"s foreign exchange reserves increased by 5.1% over the past year.

    Central Bank Azerbaijan foreign exchange reserves CBA
    Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankının valyuta ehtiyatları ötən il 5 % artıb
    Валютные резервы ЦБА в 2025 году выросли на 5%

    Latest News

    11:20

    Over 600 Azerbaijanis apply to study in China and Hungary

    Education and science
    10:56

    Passenger bus falls into gorge in Pakistan, leaving several killed, injured

    Other countries
    10:44

    Money supply in Azerbaijan rose by over 7% in 2025

    Finance
    10:40

    Azerbaijani envoy mulls bilateral relations at Saudi Foreign Ministry

    Foreign policy
    10:15

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves grew by 5% in 2025

    Finance
    10:07

    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.73 per barrel

    Energy
    09:53

    Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen, says STC leader al-Zubaidi has fled

    Other countries
    09:43

    Inflation in eurozone slows to ECB's target level by 2025-end

    Finance
    09:35

    US, Argentine top diplomats discuss Venezuela developments over phone

    Other countries
    All News Feed