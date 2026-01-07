US, Argentine top diplomats discuss Venezuela developments over phone

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno held a telephone conversation discussing the military operation that was carried out by Washington regarding Venezuela, US Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement, Report informs via TASS.

    "Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs Pablo Quirno to discuss the targeted law enforcement operation in Venezuela on January 3," the statement quoted Pigott as saying.

    "Secretary Rubio thanked Foreign Minister Quirno for Argentina's continued cooperation to confront narcoterrorism and strengthen security in our region," the statement added.

    According to Pigott, Rubio also met on Tuesday with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot. "They discussed Venezuela, the importance of counternarcotics cooperation, and the state of Gaza peace talks," reads the statement.

