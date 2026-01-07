Inflation in eurozone slows to ECB's target level by 2025-end
Eurozone inflation slowed slightly last year, to 2% from 2.1% the previous month, thus meeting the European Central Bank's (ECB) target, Report informs referring to analysts surveyed by the Trading Economics portal.
Official data will be published by the statistical agency Eurostat this afternoon.
Unemployment data from the German Federal Employment Agency is also expected to be released later in the day.
Analysts believe the rate in December remained at 6.3%, the same as in November.
