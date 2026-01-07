Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.73 per barrel

    Energy
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 10:07
    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.73 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.07, or 0.1%, to $65.73 per barrel, Report informs.

    March futures for Brent crude were traded at $62.92 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.03 or 0.04%, amounting to $63.99.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

