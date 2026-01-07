Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen, says STC leader al-Zubaidi has fled

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition in Yemen has launched strikes on the country's southern Dhale governorate, saying it was targeting secessionist forces after their leader fled without boarding a plane scheduled to take him to Riyadh, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

In a statement issued early on Wednesday, the coalition said the leader of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), Aidarous al-Zubaidi, had been due to fly out from the Yemeni city of Aden on Tuesday night for talks on ending the conflict between his group and the internationally recognized government of Yemen.

But al-Zubaidi did not board the plane, and "fled to an unknown location," it said.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

"During this time, the legitimate government and the coalition received information that al-Zubaidi had mobilized a large force, including armored and combat vehicles, heavy and light weapons, as well as munitions," it said.

The force left Aden at around midnight and were later located in the Dhale governorate, it said. The coalition launched "preemptive strikes" at 4 am local time (01:00 GMT) to disable those forces and thwart al-Zubaidi's "attempt to escalate the conflict", the statement added.

The council, which initially supported Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthi rebels who control northern Yemen, launched an offensive against the Saudi-backed government troops in December, seeking an independent state in the south.

The group is backed by the United Arab Emirates.

Their advance broke years of deadlock, with the STC ‌seizing control of broad swaths of southern Yemen, including the Hadramout and Mahra provinces, in defiance of warnings from Riyadh.

Hadramout borders Saudi Arabia, while Mahra is close to the border. Together, the provinces make up nearly half of Yemeni territory.

Riyadh responded with air strikes on the Yemeni port of Mukalla on December 30, targeting what it called a UAE-linked weapons shipment, and backed a call by the internationally recognized government for UAE forces to withdraw from the country.

Abu Dhabi denied that the shipment contained weapons and expressed a commitment to ensure Riyadh's security. Shortly afterwards, it announced an end to what it called its "counterterrorism mission" in Yemen.

Yemeni government troops, backed by Saudi Arabian air attacks, went on to reclaim Hadramout and Mahra, and the STC said on Saturday that it would attend peace talks hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition on Wednesday said the STC delegation, excluding al-Zubaidi, departed Yemen for Riyadh in the early hours of the morning.

The head of the internationally recognized government's Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi, also announced that al-Zubaidi has been removed from the council for "committing high treason".

Al-Alimi said he has asked the country's Attorney General to launch an investigation against al-Zubaidi and take legal action.