Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Israel

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board's representative office in Israel and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) presented Azerbaijan's tourism potential at the New Map tourism summit in Tel Aviv, Report informs referring to the State Tourism Agency.

The summit included a conference bringing together over 350 tourism industry representatives.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the State of Israel Mukhtar Mammadov addressed the event, noting the extensive opportunities for expanding tourism cooperation between the two countries.

A festival followed, showcasing Azerbaijani national cuisine. B2B meetings with representatives of the Israeli tourism industry were held during the summit.

In the eleven months of this year, the number of tourists arriving from Israel to Azerbaijan more than doubled in the same period last year, reaching 59,917.