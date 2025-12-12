Turkish ship subjected to Russian missile strike at Odesa port

A Turkish cargo vessel came under a Russian missile attack at the port of Chornomorsk, near Odesa.

Matlab Najafov, head of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, told Report's Eastern European bureau that the ship, named CENK RORO, was carrying cargo vehicles at the time of the strike.

He added that up to 10 pieces of Azerbaijani-registered heavy equipment may also have been hit.

There have been no reports of casualties so far.