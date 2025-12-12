Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Turkish ship subjected to Russian missile strike at Odesa port

    Other countries
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 20:20
    Turkish ship subjected to Russian missile strike at Odesa port

    A Turkish cargo vessel came under a Russian missile attack at the port of Chornomorsk, near Odesa.

    Matlab Najafov, head of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, told Report's Eastern European bureau that the ship, named CENK RORO, was carrying cargo vehicles at the time of the strike.

    He added that up to 10 pieces of Azerbaijani-registered heavy equipment may also have been hit.

    There have been no reports of casualties so far.

    Russia Turkiye Odesa attack
    Video
    Türkiyə gəmisi Odessada Rusiyanın raket hücumuna məruz qalıb

    Latest News

    20:55

    US Army Secretary Driscoll removed from Ukraine peace talks

    Other countries
    20:44

    Brent oil falls to $60.99 per barrel amid oversupply concerns

    Energy
    20:20
    Video

    Turkish ship subjected to Russian missile strike at Odesa port

    Other countries
    20:16
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijan Defense Minister and Uzbekistan military delegation visit commando military unit

    Military
    20:02
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's Consulate in Tabriz

    Domestic policy
    19:42

    Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nargiz Mohammadi arrested in Iran

    Region
    19:32

    Türkiye's NATO envoy pays tribute to Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    19:19

    Türkiye likely to join SAFE through partnership with one or more EU states

    Other countries
    18:56

    British novelist Joanna Trollope dies at 82

    Other countries
    All News Feed