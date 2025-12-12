Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 19:32
    Türkiye's NATO envoy pays tribute to Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Türkiye's Permanent Representative to NATO, Basat Öztürk, visited the Azerbaijani mission to NATO to pay tribute to the late national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    According to the statement of the Azerbaijani mission on social media platform X, cited by Report, Öztürk met with the head of Azerbaijan's NATO mission, Jafar Huseynzada.

    The discussions focused on developing Azerbaijan–NATO partnership under the "Partnership for Peace" programme, as well as broader bilateral cooperation within NATO and other areas of mutual interest.

    Öztürk also paid his respects to Heydar Aliyev on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance.

