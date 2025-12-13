Lachin tanker transported over 464,000 tons of oil, petroleum products since its commissioning

The first Azerbaijan national tanker, the Lachin, built at the Baku Shipyard for the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has transported 464,093 tons of oil and oil products in six years of operation, Report informs referring to the ASCO.

The tanker made a total of 94 voyages to various ports during this period.

Over the past year, the vessel delivered 48,958,323 tons of cargo to its destination ports.

The Lachin tanker is equipped with six cargo tanks with a total capacity of 9,190 cubic meters. The vessel's deadweight is 7,884 tons at sea and 5,455 tons in rivers. The tanker is 141 meters long, 16.9 meters wide, and has a speed of 10 knots.

The tanker's commissioning ceremony took place on December 13, 2019, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.