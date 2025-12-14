Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    AnewZ investigation: Ruben Vardanyan's offshore networks, political role

    AnewZ TV channel has produced a documentary (investigative report - ed.) dedicated to the financial resources, political influence, and role in shaping public opinion of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused of serious crimes against Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    A documentary film titled The Oligarch's Design explores how financial power, political influence, and targeted narratives can influence conflicts and public perception.

    The film is based on international investigative journalism, open-source intelligence, and materials about a large-scale offshore financial network called Troika Laundromat, previously exposed and reportedly linked to Russian corporate and political interests.

    The documentary chronicles Ruben Vardanyan's transition from his role in the Moscow financial elite to the political process in Karabakh. Specifically, it highlights his renunciation of Russian citizenship in 2022 and his subsequent role in the unrecognized separatist organization.

    The film places these processes within a broader geopolitical and financial context, analyzing how individuals, outside the public eye, can influence regional stability.

    The Oligarch's Design aims not to express a position, but to document the mechanisms of power and informing the public.

    Ruben Vardanyan investigation documentary film Armenian crimes
    Video
    "AnewZ" Vardanyanın cinayətləri barədə "The Oligarch"s Design" adlı sənədli film hazırlayıb
    Video
    Расследование AnewZ: Офшорные сети и политическая роль Рубена Варданяна

