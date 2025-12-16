Azerbaijan, Israel discuss expanding economic co-op in priority spheres

Azerbaijan and Israel can contribute to further deepening economic partnership between the two countries, increasing mutual investments and trade turnover by effectively using the existing potential.

According to Report, the discussions took place during a meeting between Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Israel Intergovernmental Joint Commission, and the delegation headed by Zeev Elkin, Minister at the Ministry of Finance of Israel and Co-Chairman of the Joint Commission.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state and development prospects of economic cooperation with Israel, and exchanged views on current issues on the cooperation agenda.

They highlighted opportunities for promoting mutual activities in the fields of energy, trade, investment, agriculture, digitalization, innovation, logistics, and other spheres. The sides further discussed expanding cooperation on priority areas noted at the 4th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Israel Joint Commission.