Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss strengthening interparliamentary cooperation

    • 16 December, 2025
    • 21:21
    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Chisinau Ulvi Bakhshaliyev and Moldovan Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu discussed strengthening interparliamentary cooperation, Report informs.

    "Honoured to be received by the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, H.E. Mr. Igor Grosu. We discussed strengthening interparliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova and stressed the importance of bilateral visits, dialogue, and continued engagement on issues of mutual interest," Bakhshaliyev wrote on X.

    Azərbaycan və Moldova parlamentlərarası əməkdaşlığın gücləndirilməsini müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и Молдова обсудили укрепление межпарламентского сотрудничества

