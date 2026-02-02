Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    LeBron James named All-Star for 22nd straight season

    Team sports
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 14:30
    LeBron James named All-Star for 22nd straight season

    LeBron James has been selected for a record-extending 22nd consecutive NBA All-Star game by being named among the reserves from the Western Conference, Report informs via BBC.

    The 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star was not selected as a starter in January but was among the seven reserves chosen from each of the Eastern and Western Conferences by NBA coaches.

    James, who missed his side's first 14 matches of the 2025-26 campaign because of sciatica, has played 31 times this season and is averaging 21.9 points per game.

    "It wasn't a goal of mine to come into the season, miss the first 14 games and say, 'OK, I can be an All-Star'," James told reporters after playing in the Lakers' 112-100 defeat against the New York Knicks.

    "I just wanted to get back to playing the game at a high level I knew I was capable of once I kind of worked the rust off of missing pre-season, training camp and my summer workouts, which I've never done in my whole career. So I didn't think about the All-Star Game, to be honest."

    James was selected for the NBA All-Star game in 2025 but did not play because he picked up an injury.

    Kevin Durant, who plays for the Houston Rockets, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves were also selected as a Western Conference reserves.

    The All-Star game has been revamped this season and will feature two teams of players from the United States and one team of international players.

    They will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games. The top two teams will then face each other in a championship game.

    LeBron James basketball NBA
    Lebron Ceyms mütləq rekord müəyyənləşdirib

    Latest News

    15:31

    US envoy Witkoff to visit Israel

    Other countries
    15:25

    Media: Introduction of ASAN service model in Colombia to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:09

    Tehran weighs resuming indirect talks with US, MFA says

    Region
    15:03

    OSCE Sec.-Gen., vice president of Switzerland arrive in Kyiv

    Other countries
    14:48

    Peskov: If Zelenskyy wants to negotiate with Putin, he can come to Moscow

    Region
    14:30

    LeBron James named All-Star for 22nd straight season

    Team sports
    14:18

    CBA: Deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks grew by 30% in 2 years

    Finance
    14:02

    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement on customs co-op with Jordan

    Milli Majlis
    13:52

    China executes 4 leading members of northern Myanmar-based criminal gangs

    Other countries
    All News Feed