    Ecology
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 13:43
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for February 3

    The weather is expected to be partially cloudy and sometimes overcast, but primarily without precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on February 3, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

    Brief fog is anticipated in some areas at night and in the morning. Moderate southwest wind will be replaced by occasionally strengthening northwest wind in the evening.

    The temperature will be +4 – +7°C at night and +8 – +12°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 757 mm Hg to 754 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

    On February 3, the districts of Azerbaijan will experience mostly dry weather, though occasional precipitation may occur in some areas during the night and evening, with snow likely in mountainous areas. In certain places, the precipitation may be heavy. Fog is expected in some areas from time to time, and the west wind will occasionally strengthen in parts of the country.

    The temperature will be +3 – +7°C at night, and +13 – +18°C in the daytime.

    In the highlands, it will be 0 – +5°C at night, and +8 – +13°C in the daytime.

