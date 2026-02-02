Media: Introduction of ASAN service model in Colombia to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan

The ASAN service model may be implemented in Colombia, Report informs referring to Colombian media.

"The implementation of the ASAN model in Colombia may provide an important impetus for deepening bilateral cooperation between Baku and Bogota," writes the Colombian magazine Acta Diurna.

The publication notes that February 2026 will mark the anniversary of the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications of Colombia and the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The publication notes that the agreement was signed during the World Governments Summit.

The document aims to facilitate the simplification and innovation of public service delivery through the application of international best practices.

The memorandum outlines a phased plan for the implementation of the ASAN service model in Colombia, which has received international recognition for its efficiency, transparency, and focus on citizen needs.

The agreement also includes the organization of internship programs for Colombian civil servants at ASAN centers in Azerbaijan, as well as the transfer of knowledge and best practices with the direct support of Azerbaijani experts.

If the agreement is fully implemented, Colombia may become the first country in the Americas to implement the ASAN model, which is already successfully used in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The first analogue of the ASAN service center has recently opened in Pakistan.