Tehran weighs resuming indirect talks with US, MFA says
Region
- 02 February, 2026
- 15:09
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has said the Islamic Republic is currently reviewing various aspects of efforts to resume indirect negotiations with the United States, Report informs via IRNA.
Speaking at a weekly press conference, Baqaei said on Monday that sanctions removal remains Iran's non‑negotiable priority, tied directly to nuclear confidence‑building.
