    Tehran weighs resuming indirect talks with US, MFA says

    Region
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 15:09
    Tehran weighs resuming indirect talks with US, MFA says

    Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has said the Islamic Republic is currently reviewing various aspects of efforts to resume indirect negotiations with the United States, Report informs via IRNA.

    Speaking at a weekly press conference, Baqaei said on Monday that sanctions removal remains Iran's non‑negotiable priority, tied directly to nuclear confidence‑building.

    Esmaeil Baqaei Iran United States
    Bəqai: İran ABŞ ilə danışıqların bərpası üçün diplomatik yolları araşdırır
    Багаи: Иран изучает возможности дипломатии для возобновления переговоров с США

